ARIZONA — Brian Paul Black, born in Greenville, Ohio on June 27, 1956, a 1975 graduate of GHS, continued on his journey to his eternal home on June 21 of this year. He passed away in Arizona where he and his wife have been living for many years.

Brian lived a life full of adventure, humor and love. His fun-loving spirit, compassion and loyalty were felt in every avenue of his life. His unconditional love for his family, his friends, and especially for the love of his life, his wife of 40 years — Karen, was his driving force.

He devoted his career to being an airplane mechanic and inspector, loving airplanes since he was a child. Brian took advantage of every opportunity available to travel and experience the world — the Swiss and Colorado mountains were some of his favorite places . In his free time, he volunteered in a clown ministry for sick children, on a suicide hotline, and as an elder in his church.

Always a kid at heart, he loved his nieces, his great-niece, great-nephew, and his many cousins. While Karen and he did not have children, they considered their dogs as their children and treated them royally!

Although he had many health challenges from the time he was a small child, he was a lifelong fighter and ever courageous. He persevered with seemingly endless endurance.

Ushered into his new life with his Heavenly Father in a perfect body with no more suffering, he arrives first to be the greeter for those that follow, leaving his wife, Karen, his parents Roger and Charlene, his sister Teresa, along with his nieces Chelsea and Natasha, great niece Chloe and great nephew Kavi.