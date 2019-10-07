GREENVILLE — Bruce A. Hoskins, 53, of Greenville, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his residence from a farming accident. Bruce was born April 10, 1966, in Greenville, Ohio to the late Ronald Hoskins and surviving are his mother Debora (Shields, Hoskins, Spicer, Crews

Services will be held on Wednesday October 9, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. John Sgro officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a,m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be an Elks Lodge of Sorrow at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A celebration of life will be held at the Greenville Elks after the burial on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks ENF or to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com