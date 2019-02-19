NEW MADISON — Bryan Eugene Irvine, 55, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

He was born on May 12, 1963, in Greenville, to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Burhman) Irvine.

In addition to his parents, Bryan was preceded in death by his sister, Karmel Ann Irvine.

Bryan loved the outdoors. It was not uncommon for him to be trudging through the woods mushroom hunting or scouring the woods and fields for antlers. He loved cutting fire wood. Bryan was a machinist and enjoyed working for Moseys Manufacturing in Richmond, Indiana. He was a man of many hats. He had a hat for every occasion; he had work hats, dress hats, and everyday hats. Bryan loved to ride his Dragonfly-Green Harley Davidson Heritage Softail. Kelly and Kody would often fight over who got to ride with him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. There was nothing more important to him and nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, children and granddaughter.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kelly (Sink) Irvine, whom he married November 10, 1984; his children, Zachary (Shelley Burney) Irvine of Orlando, Florida, and Kody (Jared Nelson) Irvine of Dayton, Ohio; and his granddaughter, Brooke Kaye Nelson; and his aunt, Julie (Bill) Dafler of New Madison, Ohio.

A Celebration of Bryan's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com