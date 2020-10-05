GREENVILLE — Bryant Andrew Byers, age 21, of Greenville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born on February 8, 1999 in Greenville to Brian and Angela (Murphy) Byers, who survive.

Bryant was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 2017. He was working in security and pursuing a career in law enforcement. Bryant was a very patriotic young man who loved watching and playing baseball. He was a fan of the Cardinals, and loved spending time with his friends.

Preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Herbert Francis and Mary Byers, and Leonard Ludwig; maternal great-grandparents, Geneva and Floyd Kisor, and Robert and Florence Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Bryant is survived by his paternal great-grandmother, Ruby Ludwig of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Merrill Byers of Arcanum, Cheryl Byers (Jim Owens) of Gettysburg; maternal grandparents, Glen and Mary Murphy of Bradford; aunts and uncles, Barry (LeAnne) Murphy of Covington, April (Roan) Brubaker of Bradford, Steve Murphy of Bradford, Jason (Courtney) Byers of Sylvania, Meredith (Jordan) Fader of Greenville; cousins, Channing Wolfe, Jett and Haleigh Murphy, Ivee and Oakley Brubaker, Morgan, Madison and Jayce Byers, Braylin Burchfield and Mason Fader; second cousins, Sofie Wolfe and Josie Christian; as well as many friends and extended family.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating. Interment in Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.