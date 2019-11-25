ARCANUM — Buddy "Bud" Eugene Baker, 80, of Arcanum, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Rest Haven Health Care Center in Greenville.

Bud was born March 8, 1939, in Greenville, Ohio and is the fourth of five children born to the late True and Edith (Niswonger) Baker. Before the tragic car accident in 1967,

Bud's passions were tractor pulls, raising hogs and fast cars. Even with his disability, Bud was a hard worker. He enjoyed helping family and friends haul corn, drive a tractor , mow yard and rake leaves. He was often found sitting in the cheering section of Arcanum-Butler basketball games. He was also easily persuaded with Pepsi.

Bud is survived by his sister Joan Rench and brother Donnie Baker; daughters Bobbie, Jodi and Billie Jo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers Jackie (Jack) and Harold (Sonny) Baker.

The family is greatly appreciative of the loving care provided to Bud by the Rest Haven staff during the last five years.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. leading into the funeral services. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery.

Condolences can be made by going online to kreitzerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331.