ENGLEWOOD — Buddy L. Tipple, 88, of Englewood, passed away October 1, 2019.

He retired as CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds after 39 years. He loved building and flying remote control airplanes and traveling in his motor home.

Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his children: James Tipple of South Carolina, Randy Tipple of Union, Diane Tipple of Union, and Brad (Amy) Tipple of Dayton, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and special friend: Sue Applegate.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Tipple, parents Harold and Mary Tipple, and brothers Darl and Jerry Tipple.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com