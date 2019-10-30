NEW MADISON — Buena Luis Baker, 80, of New Madison, Ohio passed away on October 29, 2019.

She was born on August 15, 1939, in Cagayan Valley, Philippines to the late Catalino and Trinidad Luis. In addition to her parents, Buena was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Luis, Catalino Luis, and Angelo Luis.

Buena was a 1966 graduate of the University of the East, Philippines with a degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine. She spent 17 years as a physical therapist at Gade Nursing Home. She was the founder of the International Club based in New Madison in 1980. Its goal was to help establish friendships for citizens born in other countries that live in the Indiana-Ohio region.

Buena loved her family and all family events. She enjoyed cooking Filipino dishes for the holidays and spending time with her children and seven grandchildren. She was also a devoted member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, Ohio.

Buena enjoyed traveling with her husband, Robert, almost every year after their retirement. After 16 cruises, they visited all the Caribbean Islands as well as Europe and Hawaii. She also enjoyed dancing several times a week and spending time with friends.

Buena is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Baker, whom she married on May 8, 1966; her children, Cheryl Salyer and her husband, Bruce, of Louisville, Kentucky, Suzanne Gagnon of Dublin, Ohio, and Mark Baker and his wife, Janel, of Kokomo, Indiana; her grandchildren, Chloe Salyer, Elizabeth, Anna, and Joseph Gagnon, and Seth, Isaiah, and Levi Baker; and her siblings, Aurelia Valdez, Albert Luis and his wife Mena, and Reynaldo Luis and his wife, Jessie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, with Deacon Thomas Graber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Guests may visit with Buena's family on Friday, November 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Buena, to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123.

Online condolences may be shared with the Baker family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.