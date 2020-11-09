EATON — Byron Krickenbarger, age 88, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, following an extended illness.

He is preceded in death by both parents, Charles H. and Pearl Krickenbarger; siblings, Katherine Ridenour, Bill Krickenbarger, Mary Sleppy, May Kincaid, Ruby Garber, Velma Trump, and Harold Krickenbarger.

Byron was born in Arcanum, graduating at the top of his class from Arcanum High School. Byron moved to Preble County in 1958. He is a retired dairy farmer, and a longtime member of the Eaton United Methodist Church. He will always be remembered as an honest, sincere, and hardworking man. He was a man of the highest integrity who, if you asked for his opinion who, would give you a thoughtful response, always stipulating that was "just the way I see it." Byron's family and friends will deeply miss him.

Byron is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Steven) Schweikert, Cheryl Scholes, Brenda (Austin "Buzz") Kennell, Melissa (Jeff) Lipps; sons, Tim (Jamie) Krickenbarger, Douglas (Lisa) Krickenbarger, Jeff (Donna) Krickenbarger; 22 grandchildren; 48+ great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple St. in Eaton. The family will receive guests Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, leading into the services. It is important that all guests attending should wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Byron's memory can be made to the church. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.