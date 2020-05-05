NEW PARIS — Carl Ivan Green, 95, passed on April 29, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by family and his best friend Tom at his feet. Carl was born on July 17, 1924, in Campbellstown, Ohio, to John and Mamie (Houser) Green. He was graduated from Webster High School in 1943, where he met the love of his life, Eileen Ryan. Carl and Eileen married on Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Mary Church in Richmond, Ind. For most of his career, he was a concrete mixing truck driver and worked for Debolt, Inc. for 26 years and 34 days and retired from Irving Materials Inc. (IMI) after approximately 17 years of employment. He was an amazing storyteller and avid fisherman, and took frequent trips to Ontario, Canada and northern Minnesota with his close friends. He was passionate about building puzzles in the winter and proudly operated his small family farm, including raising livestock. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald Greene; brother Marvin Green and sister Elizabeth Johnson; daughters-in-law Anita Greene and Gale Greene; grandchildren Heather (Chad) Stephens, Daniel (Sam Baraoidan) Greene, Bradley (Katrina) Greene, Miranda (Jesse Valdez) Gilbert, and Carrie (Shawn) Hiestand; great-grandchildren Dalton Stephens, Ella Gilbert, Finnley Greene, Kole Hiestand, Kate Hiestand, Jesse Valdez, and Charlie Valdez; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife. Eileen Green to whom he was married for 72 years, parents John and Mamie Green; son Michael Greene; sisters Edith; Beulah, and Winifred; and brothers John Jr. and Jim. Visitation will be held May 9 at 10 a.m., but due to health regulations, group sizes inside will be limited. Services will be at 11 a.m. but will be restricted to immediate family. Burial will immediately follow in Goshen Cemetery. Pastor Eric Laux will officiate. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary, Richmond, Ind., is in charge of the arrangements. A memorial gathering for Carl will be held at a later date.



