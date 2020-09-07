1/2
Carl R. Dapore
VERSAILLES — Carl R. Dapore, age 85, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

Born in Versailles, Ohio on September 11, 1934, Carl was a son to the late John P. and Bernadette C. (Groff) Dapore.

Carl was a United States Army Veteran, and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to attend high school sporting events, and all of his grandchildren's activities. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his son-in-law Mike Starks; brothers, Adrian Dapore, and Robert (Pauline) Dapore; sister, Margaret (Donald) Geise: brother-in-law, Carl Larger; and sister-in-law, Alice Keller.

Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Olive (Keller) Dapore, whom he married July 30, 1960; children, Mark and Michelle Dapore of Mason, Linda Dapore Starks of Grand Rapids, Mich., Jerome and Joette Dapore of Springboro, Sharon and Mike Kramer of Versailles; siblings, Helen Larger of Wapakoneta, Arthur and Eileen Dapore of Russia; sister-in-law, Helen Diller of Coldwater; brother-in-laws, Dennis and Carol Keller of Raleigh, N. Car., Marvin Keller of St. Henry; Virgil and Joyce Keller of Valrico, Fla.; grandchildren, Alex and Jessica Dapore, Corey Dapore and Ariana Bolan, Marissa Dapore and Nick Beattie, Ana Starks, Adam Starks, Ashley Dapore, Matthew Dapore, Stephanie Kramer, Brian Kramer, Andrew Kramer, Emily Kramer and fiancé John Barga; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Dapore, Henry Dapore, Jack Dapore; as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, OH. Due to the pandemic, and at the family's request, masks are required to be worn upon entry of the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles, Ohio, with Fr. Jim Duell presiding. There will be an hour visitation prior from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Valbert Catholic Cemetery. Online sympathies www.baileyzechar.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
