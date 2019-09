GREENVILLE — Carlton "Sam" Strosnider, passed away on November 1, 2018. Melissa Strosnider, passed away on May 10, 2017.

A graveside memorial service for Carlton "Sam" and Melissa Strosnider will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Greenville Union Cemetery, new section off State Route 571 in Greenville. Full military honors will be provided by the Ansonia American Legion.

Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville, is in charge of arrangements.