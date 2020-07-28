VERSAILLES — Carol Ann (Berger) Buckingham, age 82, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at St Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio.

Carol was born January 17, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Helen (Hixson) Berger and grew up in the town of Versailles, Ohio. She then moved to Gahanna, Ohio, with her late husband of 55 years, Jack, and has made that her home for the past 60 years.

She retired from H & R Block after many years with them and also regularly volunteered as a poll worker.

Carol was a strong and resilient woman who imbued that inner-strength and independence to her daughter, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She absolutely loved Disney and had been visiting the Walt Disney World parks in Florida at least once every year since they first opened in 1971. Carol enjoyed travelling, having taken many cross-country road trips with her husband, and liked to watch Ohio State University football games with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Bernard and Helen (Hixson) Berger; and her brother, Duane Berger.

Carol is survived by her daughter Kim (Dan) Kress; grandchildren, Savannah Norris, Renee' (John) Friddle and Devon Kress; great-granddaughter, Aviana Carol Jenkins, and many other family and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, 795 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. that day at St. Valbert Cemetery, located on the corner of Long Road and St. Rt. 47 at 9238 Long Rd., Versailles.