Carol Fay (Gibson) Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCANUM — Carol Fay (Gibson) Williams entered the arms of her loved ones and her Lord on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, at age 81. Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Tribute Funeral Home, Greenville Campus. Her family will receive guests on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. A meal will be provided following the ceremony. Given the need for social distancing, the family wishes that all distant relatives and cherished friends understand that attendance is not expected. Instead, you are encouraged to send a memory to the funeral home (mail or email) to be included in the service and the records. Per her request, Carol is asking all donations be given to Visiting Angels of Englewood, State of the Heart Care, and/or Comprehensive Health Care. Online condolences may be left for Carol's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved