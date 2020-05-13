ARCANUM — Carol Fay (Gibson) Williams entered the arms of her loved ones and her Lord on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, at age 81. Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Tribute Funeral Home, Greenville Campus. Her family will receive guests on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. A meal will be provided following the ceremony. Given the need for social distancing, the family wishes that all distant relatives and cherished friends understand that attendance is not expected. Instead, you are encouraged to send a memory to the funeral home (mail or email) to be included in the service and the records. Per her request, Carol is asking all donations be given to Visiting Angels of Englewood, State of the Heart Care, and/or Comprehensive Health Care. Online condolences may be left for Carol's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.



