Carol Lee Goodwin
ANSONIA — Carol Lee Goodwin, age 67, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:53 p.m., at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 5, 1953, Carol was one of three children to the late Clifford L. McMullen, Sr. and Anna Lee (Stackhouse) McMullen- Stahl. Carol was a graduate of Blanchester High School, class of 1971. She worked in administration for 13 years for Hospice, as well as 13 years for the Brethren's Retirement Community. Carol was a member of Gospel Baptist Church, Greenville, Ohio. Her family was her whole world, and she loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her brother, Clifford L. McMullen, Jr.; and step-father, Albert C. Stahl.

Carol is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daryl Goodwin, whom she married August 5, 1972; her children, Craig and Roni Goodwin, Greg Goodwin, and Krista and Andrew Waymire; grandchildren, Hunter Goodwin, Isaac Goodwin, Kaeden Waymire, Kingsley Waymire, and Kaelyn Waymire; sister, Cindy Lou and Paul Butler; as well as many more family members, friends, and church family.

Friends may call on the family Monday, October 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Edwards presiding. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gospel Baptist Church or The American Cancer Society.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
