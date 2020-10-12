1/1
Carol S. Close

ANSONIA — Carol S. Close, 83, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, at Oakley Place in Greenville, Ohio.

Carol was born on May 7, 1937, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Morris and Mary (Karns) Blackburn.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin Jones, in 1975; her second husband, Charles Close, in 2006; her brothers, Benny Blackburn and Kenny Blackburn; and her sister, Shirley Yohey.

Carol enjoyed the spring and summer seasons because it allowed her to do her favorite pastime, mowing grass. When she wasn't mowing, you could find her attending auctions or spending time with her family and friends. Carol has a hard worker. She worked as a press operator at Copeland for 25 years before retiring.

Carol is survived by her children, Ben Jones of Ansonia, and Bob Jones and his wife, Michelle, of Versailles, Ohio; her grandchildren, Tracy Coe and her husband, Alex, of Texas, Tory Jones of Covington, Ohio, and Buck Jones of Versailles; two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Connie Harling of Celina, Ohio, and Becky Klipstine Schlecty and her husband, Norb; her brother, Steve Blackburn and his wife, Carrie, of Troy; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Carol's family will be receiving guests Thursday, from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to either State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331, or Darke County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Carol's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
