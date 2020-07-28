1/
Carol S. Harrold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Carol S. Harrold, 75, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born in Greenville, Ohio, on April 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Robert and Phyllis Kuhnle.

She graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College and I.P.F.W with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education Admissions. Carol worked at Fellowship Missionary Church as the Early Childhood director until 2012. She worked at various other churches in many capacities over the years. She also worked at Fort Wayne Christian School as a teacher and went on to serve as principal for a total of 24 years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Harrold; children, Donald Harrold and Mathew Harrold; grandson, Ashton Harrold; siblings, Robert (Debbie) Kuhnle, David (Mary Jane) Kuhnle, Marsha (Charles) Prasuhn and Linda Waltke.

She was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Tom Waltke; father-in-law, Francis Harrold and mother-in-law, Dorothy Harrold.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug, 1, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E Tillman Road, Fort Wayn. Visitation will be held one hour prior. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream at https://fmc.church/carol.

Visitation will also be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 on Friday, July 31, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Church
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
