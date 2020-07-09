1/1
Carolyn A. Newbauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANSONIA — Carolyn A. Newbauer, age 80, of Ansonia passed away at 9:08 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.

Carolyn was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Middletown to the late John Wallace and Marjory Louise (Lackey) Klackner. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Klackner; and grandparents, Clifford and Viola Lackey.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Newbauer of Ansonia and Emily Clark of Ansonia; son-in-law, William Clark Jr. of Ansonia; grandchildren, Rusty Hardwick, Christopher and Elizabeth Clark and Sarah Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Ansonia United Methodist Church in Ansonia with Pastor Roger Emerson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved