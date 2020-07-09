ANSONIA — Carolyn A. Newbauer, age 80, of Ansonia passed away at 9:08 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.

Carolyn was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Middletown to the late John Wallace and Marjory Louise (Lackey) Klackner. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Klackner; and grandparents, Clifford and Viola Lackey.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Newbauer of Ansonia and Emily Clark of Ansonia; son-in-law, William Clark Jr. of Ansonia; grandchildren, Rusty Hardwick, Christopher and Elizabeth Clark and Sarah Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Ansonia United Methodist Church in Ansonia with Pastor Roger Emerson officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com