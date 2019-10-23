ARCANUM — Carolyn Brehm, 82, of Findlay, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the loving care of her family and Bridge Hospice.

Carolyn lost her husband while they still had young children. She worked hard to raise them and sacrificed to be sure they had what they needed. She loved Thanksgiving when she could go all out and cook for the whole family. Often, family members would ask if they could bring a friend to join the meal and the answer was always, "YES."

Christmas involved the quest by family to see who could get the silliest cow present, which would be rewarded with Carolyn's deepest, joyful laughter. She loved to look through cookbooks and find new recipes to "try out" on the family. She was a great cook. Carolyn's home was a safe zone. She was a good listener who didn't try to fix you, just let you think things through. You could almost always count on a jigsaw puzzle on the table, some kind of homemade treat in the freezer, and her dog Bailey by her feet. Carolyn loved her family, often showing this more by actions than words.

1 Peter 3:4: "You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God."

Carolyn is remembered by many as the first face they saw at the East Branch of the Findlay YMCA. She worked there for many years and enjoyed the people that she met and saw often. She was a very strong woman. In 2000, she was diagnosed with Lymphoma and thought to be too sick to make it. She took the treatments one day at a time and we had 19 extra years with her. Carolyn taught us how to handle adversity with strength, humility, a little humor, and a whole lot of class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brehm; son, Scott Brehm; mother, Frances Bruner; father Richard Bruner; sister, Phyllis Almonrode; and brother, Dick Bruner.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Brehm; son, David (Amy) Brehm; son, Kurt (Lissa) Brehm; daughter-in-law, Lynn Brehm; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachael, David, Benjamin, Jack, and Scotlyn; sister, Mary Delk, and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the many friends and family that have kept us in prayer, Orian Cancer Staff for taking such good care of Carolyn and helping us to have 19 more years with her, and Bridge Hospice that helped provide a comfortable, dignified end to a beautiful life.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, at 1 p.m. at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. leading into the funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to Bridge Hospice or to an animal shelter of your choice. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.