COLUMBUS, Ind. - Carolyn G. Read, 97, of Columbus, Ind. passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Otterbein Senior living in Franklin, Ind. Carolyn was born on October 1, 1922 in North Star Ohio, daughter of the late Henry and Minnie Barga Liette.

She married Charles W. Read on September 29, 1946.

Carolyn was a stay-at-home mother, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and a member of the Antler's. She enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, painting, ceramics, and friends at McDonald's, conversation was a highlight of her day.

She is survived by her sons Bill (Sheri) Read, and Don (Fran) Read; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; her sister Janet Turner; several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles W. Read; a son Mark Read; and 7 siblings.

Visitation was held Saturday, February 15 at the Reichard Funeral home, 400 West Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Mass was also held Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Union City with father Logsdon officiating. Burial is in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.