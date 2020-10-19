ARCANUM — Carolyn Hanes-Burt completed her life's journey on earth October 16, 2020, at the age of 92. Born on July 8, 1928 in Preble County, Ohio to Augustus and Laura (Ressler) Brown, she was a graduate of Monroe High School in 1946.

Carolyn married Howard Hanes of Arcanum in November, 1946, and he preceded her in death. Together, they raised three children who all survive, J. Scott (Mary) Hanes of Texas, Chris (Rachel) Hanes of Washington, and Lynne Hanes of Bradford. Also left to cherish her memory are grandsons, Brad (Adrienne) Hanes and Matthew (Rachel) Hanes, all of Pennsylvania, Michael (Sara) Hanes and David (Heidi) Hanes, all of Washington, Ryan (Lina) Hanes of Colorado; great-grandsons, Jude, Camden, Layne and Grayson; and great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Abigail. Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Parks of Englewood; brother, Rod (Phyllis) Brown of Arcanum; nephews, Nick, Ron, Randy and Eric Brown, and Dorn Parks; nieces, Sue Kemp, Anne Payson, Penny Smith, Letitia Locke, Sara Linderman, Elizabeth Maynard, and Nan Brown. She was preceded in death by brothers, Woodrow (Leila) Brown and Loren (Ioda) Brown; sisters, Myrna Barnett and Madge (Charles) McCool; brother-in-law, Bob Parks; nephews, Judson Klein, Dave Brown, Tim Brown, Dave Parks, Jack McCool and Mike McCool; and also by her second husband, Charles Burt.

As a child of the Great Depression, Carolyn grew up valuing family and never wasting anything. In her teenage years, she witnessed experimental aircraft fly over the family farm that had taken flight from Wright-Patterson as a prelude to aiding the sons of so many who were going off to war in Europe or the South Pacific. Living through so much strife in the world during her 92 years, she never failed to believe and pray for guidance from the Lord to make all things right in His infinite wisdom. She certainly enjoyed a life well-lived, and was an excellent example to all. Carolyn loved music, having played the baritone, piano and organ, and was a church choir director. She also sang in a barbershop quartet and chorus. Her love of music was instilled in her children at an early age. She loved flowers, and her favorite pastime was shopping. She was a proud mother and grandmother who enjoyed watching the children participate in sports. Hard work and honesty were virtues she valued, and she was a true and faithful servant who will be missed by many. Her wonderful neighbors and friends, Mary Morgan, Jeannie and Chuck Matheny, and Karen Brooks were a blessing, and her friends at Family of God Church were an inspiration.

Due to National Health concerns, a private service, conducted by Pastor Randy Brown, will be held. Carolyn will be buried next to her first husband in Ithaca Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to State of the Heart Hospice, 1530 N. Broadway St. Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are in care of the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com, where the service will also be available for viewing by going to Carolyn's obituary page.