GREENVILLE – Carolyn "Sue" Harriger, 66, of Greenville, formerly of Piqua and Toledo, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral service to be held Saturday, March 21, noon, at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley funeral home, Covington. Graveside service to take place Monday at 2 p.m. at Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. Before attending, please visit www.stockerfraley.com for updates regarding limitations to services that may be put into place.