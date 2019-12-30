NEW MADISON — Carolyn J. Brinley, 82, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away early Monday, December 30, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on March 16, 1937, in Greenville to the late Leonard and Jenny (Petry) Hathaway.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Joann Whitley; her companion, Jay Moore; and her great grandson, Drew Steinberger.

Carolyn was a 1955 graduate of Westmont High School in Hollansburg. She was a hard-working lady, who did all she could for her family. She spent several years working for Gershuh's in Greenville, Belden Wire in Richmond, Indiana, and retired from Wayne Hospital. She loved tending to her garden and canning her produce that she raised. She was very talented and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and painting. Most importantly, Carolyn loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Tim (Darsi) Brinley of New Madison, Barry (Gloria) Brinley of Greenville, Vicki (Tom Nisonger) Steinberger of Greenville, and Debbie (Todd) Frech of New Madison; her grandchildren, Laura Sullivan, Brad Sullivan, Tiara Brinley, Samantha (Clayton) McGlothin, Michelle (Rico Hill) Highfield, Dawn (Josh Freeman) Loy, Tyler (Shenna Dougherty) Brinley, Jennifer (Rob) Weyant, Sean Martin, Philip (Becca) Brinley, Katie Brinley, Kelli (Brandon) Pierce, Kasey (John Short) Frech, Dustin (Danielle) Steinberger, and Andrea (Justin) Myers; her great grandchildren, Taylor and Blayne Highfield, Haley, Jake, and Ethan Loy, Ayla Weyant, Liam Martin, Raylan and Harlan Pierce, Madison, Maddix, Grace, and Hudson Myers; her brother, Phil (Judy) Hathaway, of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carolyn's life will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson.

Guests may visit with Carolyn's family on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Carolyn to State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

