Service Information
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
(937)-548-1133
GREENVILLE — Carolyn J. Irvine, 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Rest Haven in Greenville.

She was born on June 2, 1933, in Braffetsville, Ohio to the late Albert and Katherine (Clark) Hofacker.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by 3 brothers; 1 sister; and 2 grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Bothast and her husband, Vic Jr., of Union City, Indiana, and Cheryl Clark and her husband, Randy, of Wayne Lakes, Ohio; her 5 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Carolyn will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Hershel Fee officiating.

Carolyn's family will be receiving guests on Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, in Union City Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with Carolyn's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
