TROY - Carolyn Jane Payton, 69, of Troy, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Grace Baptist Church, 2500 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls, with a funeral service beginning at 12 p.m.

Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton, is in charge of arrangements.