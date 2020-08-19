BRADFORD — Carolyn Louise McGlothin, 88, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Greenville.

She was born May 5, 1932, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse F. and Amanda (Schilling) Elliot Henderson.

She was baptized into Christian faith as a teenager and served in several different offices in many churches through the years.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, M. Paul McGlothin; their daughter, Karen Whittaker; one sister, Phyllis Morrison Cheeks; three half-sisters, Mildred Henderson Frech, Juanita Henderson George, and Mary Edna Elliot Morrison; a brother Ray M. Henderson; and six half-brothers, Cecil Henderson, Merle Elliott, Gerald Elliott, Eugene Elliott, Clyde Elliott, and Fred Elliott. Also, a grandson, Nathan Funk, great-granddaughter, Emma Funk, and a step-granddaughter, Sarah Whittaker, proceeded her in death.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Kathleen Funk of Greenville, and Timothy McGlothin and his wife, Gloria, of the Bradford area; her son-in-law, Allen Whittaker of the Bradford area; her seven precious grandchildren, Caleb Funk and his wife Erin, of Waterville, Ohio, Andrew Funk and his wife, Alishia of Wayne Lakes, Laura Clawson and her husband, Aaron, of Aurora, Ind., Sara Douglass and her husband, Casey, of New Weston, Ohio, Clayton McGlothin and his wife Samantha, of Bradford; her step-grandsons, Jacob Whittaker and his wife, Trista, of Greenville, and Josh Whittaker of Greenville; her 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family brought much joy to her life with their loving care and kindness.

An open-air celebration of Carolyn's life will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery on Martin Road. Burial will follow.

Guests may visit with Carolyn's family on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sarah Whittaker Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Darke County Foundation.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com