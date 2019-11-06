GREENVILLE — Carolyn M. Netzley, 67, of Greenville passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Carolyn was born June 9, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Charles and Ida (Witt) Felts. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her sons, Phillip and Bradley Netzley; granddaughter, Autumn Netzley; brother, Ralph; and a sister, Jacqueline.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Michael; grandchildren, Wyatt and Brielle; brother, Galen; sisters, Mollie, Mayme and Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carolyn formerly attended and was very active at the Greenville Church of the Brethren. She loved helping and praying for everyone.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the Greenville Church of the Brethren 421 Central Ave Greenville with Pastor Ron Sherck officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Resurrection Community Center 433 East Water St., Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com