BRADFORD — Carth J. "CJ" Jones, age 63, lifetime resident of Bradford, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, as the result of injuries in an automobile accident. He was born September 28, 1955, in Troy to James B. Jones (deceased) and Glenna M. (Reck) Jones, who survives; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1975; retired Corrections Officer for Miami County with 15 years of service; he was an avid family man, who enjoyed playing cards, especially poker; a collector extraordinaire; and a loyal friend to many.

Preceded in death by his father; and son-in-law, John A Rostkowski.

Carth is survived by his mother, Glenna Jones of Bradford; loving wife of 38 years, Theresa (Hartzell) Jones; five children, James (Jennifer) Jones of Edna, Texas, Sharon Rostkowski of Bradford, Shawn Jones of Brock, Julie (Tyler) Neitzelt of Pitsburg and Yvonne (Roger) Ambhul of Switzerland; eight grandsons, TJ, Adam, Robert, Zack, Blaine, Conner, Austin, Jayden; eight granddaughters, Katie, Tonee, Ashley, Veronica, Cheyenne, Addison, Amber, Hailey and Baby Jo; six great grandchildren, Alannah, Robert Jr, Jayson, Brycen, Sophia and Mary; six siblings, Nicki (Dan) Huff of Bradford, Garth (Diane) Jones of Greenville, James (Lisa) Jones of Troy, Curt Jones of Bradford, John (Kay) Jones of Bradford and Wanda (Jay) Roberts of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Visitation to be held Sunday 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Athletic Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com