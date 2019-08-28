Cassie Jo Sleppy

Service Information
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
(937)-548-1133
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
ANSONIA – Cassie Jo Sleppy, 45, of Ansonia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

A Celebration of Cassie's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Private Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery in Brookville.

Family and friends may visit on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
