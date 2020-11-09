VERSAILLES — Catherine E. "Kate" Simons, 93 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:45 p.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born October 12, 1927 in Osgood, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Elizabeth (Frantz) Grilliot.

She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She farmed with her husband for 52 years before retiring to Versailles. She loved gardening, especially flowers. Her hobbies included refinishing antiques and traveling to watch her grandchildren in sporting events of any kind. She was a caregiver her entire life and enjoyed helping people in any way she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Noah J. Simons (June 8, 2001), whom she married May 11, 1949; her son-in-law, Guy Borchers; siblings and spouses, Robert and Elsie Grilliot, Ralph and Alma Grilliot, Marjorie and Otto Kremer, Omer and Mary Grilliot, Evelyn and Vernon Hull, Julianna and Herbert Schlarman, Edward and Maria Grilliot, Paul Grilliot, Patricia and Ralph Harlett, Elmer and Lois Grilliot, Carl Grilliot, Fredrick and Margie Grilliot, Martin Grilliot.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Connie and William Schuette, Karen and Jim Raterman, Ann and John Frigge, Cris and David Schmitz, Mary Borchers Beyerle and Paul, Steven and Beth Simons, LuAnn and Stephen Huels, Roberta and Karl Ratermann; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; her siblings and spouses, Clarence and Doris Grilliot, Luis and Kathleen Grilliot, Milrita and Richard Goddell, Helena and Wilford Bruns, Josephine Grilliot, and Thelma Grilliot; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at St. Denis Catholic Church, 14 East Wood Street Versailles, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. There will be a private viewing for the family at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to Osgood Do Good Restaurant, Versailles Food Pantry, or State of The Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com