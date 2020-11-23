UNION CITY, Ohio — Chad D. Wade, 91, of Union City, Ohio passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 with his loving wife of 72 years, Geraldine Huston Wade by his side. Born November 13, 1929 in Gettysburg, Ohio, he was the son of the late Daniel and Eunice Welbaum Wade.

Chad moved to Union City at the age of 10 and graduated from Eastside High School and Miami Jacobs School of Business. He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company until 1970 when he started working construction. Chad was the owner of Wade's Top Shop in Union City, Ohio. He attended Evangelical United Methodist Church in Union City, Ohio and was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Chad is survived by his wife of 72 years, Geraldine Huston Wade; three daughters, Pamela (James) Pyers of Wooster, Ohio, Roxanne (Randy) St. Myers of Union City, Ind., and Holly (James) Case of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Colonel USAF Joshua (Kajsa) Pyers, Hilary (Michael) Carroll, Zachary (Meredith) Pyers, Gabriel (Shannon) Pyers, Christopher (Carrie) St. Myers, Carly (Christophe) Paume, Casey St. Myers, Stephanie Bisutti, Christina (Daniel) Lang, Antonio Bisutti, Nicholas Caruso; 10 great-grandchildren.

Chad was preceded by his parents; step-mother, Inez Wade; and step-mother Dorothy Wade; sister and brother-in-law, Richard (Dorla) Algeo.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to be in Union City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 117 Franklin St, Union City, OH 45390 or Mississinawa Valley Scholarship Fund c/o Sandy Skidmore, 9922 St. Rt. 47 N. Union City, OH 45390.

