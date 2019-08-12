Charlene M. "Granny" Flory

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH
45304
(937)-692-5145
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ithaca Cemetery
Obituary
ARCANUM — Charlene M. "Granny" Flory, 98, of Arcanum, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice in Wayne Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; by a son, Donald; by her parents; and 12 siblings.

She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Arcanum and retired from the cafeteria at Arcanum Schools. Charlene is survived by a daughter, Marilyn (Lyle) Bixler; daughter-in-law, Carol Flory; grandchildren, Todd Flory, Janine Grody, Tonya (Todd) Westfall, Mindy (Rodney) Armstrong; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wed. Aug. 14 at Ithaca Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to State of the Heart Hospice. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
