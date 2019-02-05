GREENVILLE — Charlene W. (Engle) Krickenbarger, age 101, a former resident of Arcanum, Ohio, died February 2, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio. Mrs. Krickenbarger was born in Laura, Ohio, Miami County, on January 31, 1918, and is the daughter of the late Charles Ingle and Ida (Welbaum) Hess. Charlene was a member of the former Castine United Methodist Church.

Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, C. William (Bill) Krickenbarger, who died October 23, 2006. They were married August 24, 1940, in Castine, Ohio. Also proceeding her in death are half-sisters, Ruby Haworth, Bettie Aspelmeyer; two half-brothers, Don Hess, B. Lynn Hess, and one great-great granddaughter, infant Londyn Smith. Charlene is survived by two daughters, Ginny (Krickenbarger) Darland and husband Steve, Cindy (Krickenbarger) Atkins and husband George; five grandchildren, Angie (Darland) Smith-Watts, Nick (wife Diana) Darland, Matt Darland, Krista Sease, Leslie Sease Wallenfeldt (husband John); four great-grandchildren, Cory Smith, Taylor Smith, Haylie Darland, Gabriel Wallenfeldt; two great-great granddaughters, Fayth Smith, Brystol Smith, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Charlene worked along with her husband, Bill, while they lived on their farm near New Madison, OH. She was a homemaker, wonderful cook and seamstress. Charlene enjoyed quilting and participated in the Towne Squares Quilt Club, Greenville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304. Burial will follow in Castine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arcanum Community Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 177, Arcanum, OH 45304. Condolences can be made online by going to kreitzerfuneralhome.com