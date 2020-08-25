YORKSHIRE — Rev. Charles Burns Dunwoody, 103, of Yorkshire, Ohio, passed away at his home Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 15, 1917, in New Weston, Ohio, to the late William and Goldie (Burns) Dunwoody.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Ermil Evonne (Shope) Dunwoody in 2017, and his sister, Brida Ortner, who lived to 102 years of age.

Charles was a life-long member of the North Star Congregational Church. He served in WWII as a Chaplain's assistant in the 330th Regiment of the 83rd Division. He was involved in D-Day, Northern France, Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. Marrying Ermil on a leave before he left for the war, he returned to a one-and-a-half year old daughter that he had never met. He became good friends with her when he presented her with a harmonica.

Charles enjoyed helping friends and neighbors, playing ball with his daughters and telling stories about a boy named "Charley Boy and his dog Buster" to his granddaughters. He was a long-time member of Gideon's International, was instrumental in starting Youth for Christ in Darke County, and participating in jail ministries. One of his proudest achievements was become a licensed lay minister. He pastored at his home church in North Star and also at the Baptist Church in Versailles, Ohio. He retired from preaching when he was in his late 90's.

Charles is survived by his three daughters, Sally Peterson and her husband, Richard, of Molokai, Hawaii, Jane Good and her husband, David, of Yorkshire, Ohio and Sue Dunwoody and her husband, Craig Dieringer, of Schoolcraft, Michigan; Grandchildren, Julia, Amy, Cami, Jennifer, Rebecca, Aaron, Micheal; great grandchildren, Katie, Felicia, Toby, Paige, Ben, Lia, Nani, Madden and James.

Due to COVID 19 the family will not be holding a public funeral. A graveside service will be scheduled later for family. The family will be putting a You Tube memorial together for friends and relatives that would like to celebrate Charles' life in the safety of their own homes. Charles will be buried at Hosapple Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter's Neurological Center, 78 W. Main Street, Burkettsville, Ohio, 45310, or to Gideon's International. For more information on the life of Charles, please go to his obituary at Tribute Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.