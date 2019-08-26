Charles D. Seaver

Guest Book
  • "Dear Kim and family, I am so very sorry for your loss ...."
    - Chris Maurer
  • "I just saw Chuck at Morries a few weeks ago as we had our..."
    - Dave Ross
  • "Mr. Seaver was a teacher and coach while I was in school at..."
    - Brenda Vincent
  • "Mr. Seaver was the boys gym teacher when I was at Three..."
    - Rachel Clark Hume
  • "Thinking of Chucks family at this difficult time. Knew him..."
    - Susan Myers Silbermann
Service Information
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH
45865-1233
(419)-628-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH 45865-1233
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
N. J. Hogenkamp Sons, Inc. Minster - Minster
61 S. Hanover St.
Minster, OH 45865-1233
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
pavilion on the site of the old Taylor High School
Cleves, OH
View Map
Obituary
WINCHESTER, Va. — Charles D. Seaver of Minster passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home in Winchester, Va. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Warren T. and Helen (Smith) Seaver. He was 72 years old. He married Kim Winner on December 20, 1980 in Minster, Ohio and she survives.

He is also survived by daughter, Carrie A. and Steve Papierniak; sons, Derrick C. Seaver and Micayla Hardisty, and Jarred T. Seaver; grandchildren, Charlie Seaver, Bri'Naria Faulkner, Lyla Paierniak, Ava Papierniak; sisters, Caren Diedrich, Lynn and Tom Voelkel, Deb and Terry Hensche; in-laws, Bud and Annie Winner; sisters-in-law, Lisa and Dan Elson and Julie and Heath Hegemann.

Chuck was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He loved teaching, but most of all coaching high school football and everything involved with it. He enjoyed having coffee with friends and he never met a stranger. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Chuck loved spending time with his family, his extended football family, and his dogs. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may stop by at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. A Memorial Service will be held in closing at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, The family will also have a celebration of Chuck's life on Saturday, August 31, with friends and family in Cleves, Ohio at the pavilion on the site of the old Taylor High School from 1–3 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
