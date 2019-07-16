GREENVILLE - Charles E. Larch, 84, of Grenville passed away at 2:47 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville.

Charles was born June 13, 1935, in Richmond, Ind., to the late Earl & Ada (Parks) Larch. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita E. (Wentz) Wilkinson Larsh; sisters, Kathryn Arline Miller, Doris Ricker, Hilda Mowery and Marilyn Hutton; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Miller, Malcolm Mowery and Charles Hutton.

Charles is survived by his children, Steven Larsh of Arcanum and Denise & Alan Hansbarger of Arcanum; grandson, Gregory (Kathy) Hansbarger of Union; great-grandchildren, John Hansbarger & Mark Hansbarger; sisters & brother-in-law, Phyllis Herring of Spring Hill, Florida and Olive "Lucy" & Terry Trump of Summerville, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike & Shawna Wise of Greenville, Doug Wise and Aaron Wise & fiancée, Kelsey Anderson; and church family members of Trinity Wesleyan Church.

Charles graduated from Arcanum High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Charles retired from Corning Glass in Greenville. Charles was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 East Main St., Greenville with Pastor Wes Lynch and Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in Eaton. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.