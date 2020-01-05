GREENVILLe — Charles Edward "Chuck" Davis Jr., 61, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on January 2, 2020, at his residence.

Chuck was born on May 20, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Charles and Edna (Halstead) Davis.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Chuck had many passions. He loved music of all kinds, but he especially enjoyed the American jazz fusion group, the Mahavishnu Orchestra and English rock guitarist, Robin Trower. He appreciated the beauty of nature and would spend a lot of time walking the trails at Shawnee Prairie. He had an insatiable appetite for learning and reading. However, his greatest passion and achievement was his family. He loved his children and adored his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his children, Alicia Davis and her fiancé, Alex Heindl, Ben Davis and his fiancé, Kim Ashton, and Eddie Davis and his fiancé, Brianna Brickler, all of Greenville; his grandchildren, Riely, L.B., Aubree, Bradley, Parker, Brooklynn, Addylynn, Axel, and Gage; his brother, David Davis and his wife, Connie, of Richmond, Indiana; and his sisters, Vicki Martindale and her husband, Barry, of Eldorado, Ohio, and Patricia Coffelt of Altamont, Tennessee; and his friend-for-life, Karen Tedore.

A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Solid Rock Apostolic Church, 8991 Old State Route 36, Bradford, Ohio 45308.

Chuck's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Chuck's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com