GREENVILLE — Charles J. (Chuck) Schmermund, 92, peacefully entered life immortal on the evening of June 30, 2020.

He was born in 1928 in Greenville, to George and Mabel (Colville) Schmermund. He graduated in the 1946 class of Greenville High School then completed his education at Miami University in Oxford. Returning to Greenville, he became a partner in the Randall Insurance Agency until his retirement.

In 1952, Chuck married Thelma Teigler of Dayton, Ohio. They lived together at the Brethren Retirement Community for many years where they celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Thelma passed away in July 2015.

Chuck and Thelma were active members of St John Lutheran Church, belonged to many civic and social clubs over the years and Chuck worked with the Ohio State Association of Insurance Agents and various charities. His interests included family trips, golf, sporting events and playing cards. He was an avid golfer and with Thelma were active members of the Greenville Country Club for many years.

Chuck is survived by his son, Chuck (Melinda) Schmermund Jr.; daughter Beth (Doug) Wiley; five grandchildren: Sarah (Wyman) Howard, Carly (Mitch) Rucinski, Andrew Wiley, Cooper Wiley, Caitlin (Greg) Messerschmidt; and four great-grandchildren: Hudson Rucinski, Emma Howard, Evelyn and Opal Messerschmidt.

He was preceded in death by his brother, George Schmermund, III.

Chuck donated his body to Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. Upon cremation, his ashes will be buried in St. John Lutheran Church cemetery alongside Thelma. Memorial donations may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 State Route 121N, Greenville, OH 45331.