VERSAILLES - Charles Joseph "Pewee" McEldowney, age 84, of Versailles passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born June 22, 1935, in Frenchtown to the late Alvin and Leoma (George) McEldowney. In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Curtis McEldowney; and sister, Mary Knick.

Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Butt) McEldowney; daughters, Susan (Mike) Ballinger, Charlene (Tom) Michael, Christine (Jeff) Leistner, Christina Brokschmidt, Kathy Meyer, Rose Hurley, Barb Fraley, Connie Stanfield; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Charles served in the U.S. Army. He was a contractor for over 40 years in sheet metal fabrication. Charles was known for his love of the outdoors. He spent his time fishing, hunting and boating on the lake with family and friends. He also enjoyed reading and cooking, especially his family fish fries.

Due to the current conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care in memory of Charles. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.