GREENVILLE — Charles L. Hartman, 90, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Greenville Health and Rehab. Charles was born August 16, 1929, in Darke County, Ohio and the son of the late Jesse and Alma (Mathews) Hartman.

He was retired from the former N.C.R. Corporation and Wright Patterson Air Force Base, both of the Dayton area. He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army.

Charles was a Past Master and a very active member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge 143. Also had attended the Union City Christian Church and most recently the Greenville Missionary Church. He was also a very talented woodworker and craftsman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Coblentz.

Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris A. (Brown) Hartman of Greenville. Also son Michael A. Hartman of Greenville as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services including the Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, with Pastor Gary Oser and the Greenville Masonic Lodge as participants. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Greenville Masonic Lodge in Charles's memory.

