Charles Robert "Coop" Cooper Jr.
VERSAILLES — Charles Robert "Coop" Cooper, Jr., 70, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Friday November 20, 2020, 1:43 a.m., at his residence. He was born July 31, 1950 in Opelika, Alabama, the son of the late Charles R. Cooper, Sr. and Arnice (Partridge) and Earl Smith. He was a 1969 graduate of Greenville High School.

Coop had worked as a Glazer for 35 years and was also a car salesman for many years. He loved traveling on his Harley, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step father; his father-in- law and mother-in-law, Edward and Judith (Bornhorst) Harman.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ann (Harman) Cooper of Versailles, whom he married May 29, 1992; his sons and spouses, Benjamin and Shannon Cooper of Black Mountain, N. Car., Timothy and Amanda Cooper of Charlotte, N. Car., Joshua Cooper and Kayla Langenkamp of Beavercreek; his grandchildren, Brigham and Leighton Cooper, Carter and Avery Cooper, and Jaxson and Zoe Cooper; his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Tim Sharp of Fort Mill, S. Car.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kirk and Marge Harman, Matthew and Kelli Heffner, Kevin Harman, and Rebecca Vagedes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. The services on Wednesday will be livestreamed on the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required during the visitation and services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
