VERSAILLES — Charles Robert "Coop" Cooper, Jr., 70, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Friday November 20, 2020, 1:43 a.m., at his residence. He was born July 31, 1950 in Opelika, Alabama, the son of the late Charles R. Cooper, Sr. and Arnice (Partridge) and Earl Smith. He was a 1969 graduate of Greenville High School.

Coop had worked as a Glazer for 35 years and was also a car salesman for many years. He loved traveling on his Harley, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step father; his father-in- law and mother-in-law, Edward and Judith (Bornhorst) Harman.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ann (Harman) Cooper of Versailles, whom he married May 29, 1992; his sons and spouses, Benjamin and Shannon Cooper of Black Mountain, N. Car., Timothy and Amanda Cooper of Charlotte, N. Car., Joshua Cooper and Kayla Langenkamp of Beavercreek; his grandchildren, Brigham and Leighton Cooper, Carter and Avery Cooper, and Jaxson and Zoe Cooper; his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Tim Sharp of Fort Mill, S. Car.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kirk and Marge Harman, Matthew and Kelli Heffner, Kevin Harman, and Rebecca Vagedes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. The services on Wednesday will be livestreamed on the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required during the visitation and services. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com