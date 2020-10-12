1/
Charles W. Parmenter
LUDLOW FALLS — Charles W. Parmenter, age 86, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tues., Oct. 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. Valbert's Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation Monday, Oct. 12, 4 to 7 p.m., at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, and Tues., Oct. 13, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Online condolences at www.hale-sarver.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
OCT
13
Burial
03:00 PM
St. Valbert's Cemetery
