GREENVILLE-— Cheryl Elaine Stafford died at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Greenville, Ohio. She is the mother of three children: Ben Stafford married to Ruth Justice with one son Noah; Sarah Stafford, partner of Brock Caldwell; and Philip Stafford married to Allison Wolfe with two children, Harrison and Maren. David Stafford of Huber Heights, Ohio, is the father of the Stafford children. She worked as a high school English teacher in Jefferson Township Local Schools and Cedar Cliff Local Schools. She taught as an adjunct instructor of composition at Edison State Community College in Piqua, Ohio. For most of her professional career, she worked at Indiana University East in Richmond, Indiana in various administrative positions, including Director of Student Support Services and as an adjunct instructor. She lived most of her life in Darke County, the daughter of Ronald and Ruth Hinkle Jones. She has one sister, Darlene, married to John Dillon with four children, Rosalie, Jennifer, Adam, and Joel. One brother Carl, married to Vonnie Carriker with four children, Leah, Carrie, Kelsey, and Amy. And another brother Kevin, married to Rachel Pequignot, with four children, Molly, Stephanie, Jason, and Aaron. She is the aunt to the many children of her nieces and nephews. Details for a commemorative gathering will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to one of the many social justice initiatives Cheryl supported: the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Partners In Health, or any organization supporting the LGBTQ community.



