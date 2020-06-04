Cheryl L. Leugers
GREENVILLE — Cheryl L. Leugers, 66, of Greenville passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. A live stream of the mass will be available at www.facebook.com/stmarysgreenville. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greenville. Guests may visit with Cheryl's family on Monday, June 8, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Prayers will be said at 3:45 p.m.on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Cheryl, to the Darke County 4-H Committee or St. Mary's Catholic School. Online condolences and Hugs from Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
