GREENVILLE — Chester "Skip" Wickham, 68, of Greenville passed away at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his residence.

Skip was born February 1, 1951, in Springfield to the late Eugene and Betty (Smith) Wickham. In addition to his parents, Skip was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Josephine; and uncle, Chet Wickham.

Skip is survived by his wife, Rose (Baldwin) Wickham whom he married December 2, 1978; children, Olivia and Greg Stiver of Texas, Shannon and James Smith of Indiana and Bryan and Kayla Wickham of Tennessee; grandchildren, Mackenzie Weist, Austin Weist, Torrance Wickham, Veronica Smith, Ariya Wickham, Grayce Wickham and Zander Wickham; great-grandchildren, Easton Weist and Candice Weist; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Jim Rogacki of Beavercreek; brother, Randy Wickham of Springfield, nieces, Kelly Fleck of Beavercreek, Kristen Mclean of Bellbrook, and Kaitlin Wickham of Springfield; nephew, Scott Tipton of Clayton; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Humane Society 7053 North State Route 49 Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com