ARCANUM - Chester "Chet" Wirrig, 85 of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away on March 20, 2020, at home following an extended illness. Chet was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Greenville, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Bertha (Slade) Wirrig; first wife, Doris (Rogers) Wirrig, brother Herman Wirrig; grandson, Nicholas Zirkle, and sister-in-law Betty (Charlie) Rauscher.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Salvador, Watkins Island, and Cape Hatteras. He was the owner of Trojan Pizza in Arcanum for 25 years. He was a volunteer on Arcanum Fire and Rescue and a member of the Swinging 8's. He avidly enjoyed caning chairs, stain glass art, watching reds baseball, football, nascar, and western movies, reading and sitting on his back porch.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Fourman) Wirrig of almost 25 years; children, Larry (Kim) Wirrig, Mark (Christy) Wirrig, Deb (Mike) Zirkle; Bonus children, Lelah (Eric) Shoop, Barb (Bob) Fourman, Chuck (Monica) Fourman; grandchildren, Adam Wirrig, Jared (Rachel) Wirrig, Sarah (Tony) Kuskie, Lindsey (Ian) Werts, Tony (Heather) Zirkle, Jennifer Zirkle; Bonus grandchildren Kyle (Stephanie) Skidmore, Derrik (Mallory) Skidmore, Brent (Nichol) Fourman, Brandon Fourman and Sydney Fourman; great-grandchildren, Henry Wirrig, Charlotte Shuff, Jack Kuskie, Grayson Zirkle, Chase Zirkle; Bonus great-grandchildren, Greer Skidmore, Smith Skidmore, Evelyn Fourman, two more on the way; siblings, Constance (Gary) Myers, Charles (Kathy) Wirrig; sister-in-law, Sandy Wirrig; brother-in-law, Beverly (Janet) Fourman; Fur baby, Josie and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Hawley, Dr. Mhaskar, Davita Dialysis Center Greenville, Comprehensive Home Health, and State of the Heart Hospice.

Arrangements in the care of Kreitzer Funeral Home in Arcanum, Ohio. Burial will be in Abbottsville Cemetery, Darke County, Ohio. Due to National Health concerns, the family has elected to have services held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding during this troubling time. Memorial contributions can be made to Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Wayne HealthCare Foundation for the Lifestyle Enhancement Center or the .