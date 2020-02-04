MONROE — Chris H. Boerger, DDS, 59, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2020, at the Mercy Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, Ohio of bone marrow cancer.

He was born September 16 1960, in Piqua, to George W. and Dorothy (nee Kalkhoff) Boerger of Rossburg.

He is survived by his wife, Gina, sons, Daniel Boerger and Zachary Schork, daughter, Raychel Schork, daughter-in-law Samantha Schork, and granddaughter Stella Mae Schork.

He is also survived by six brothers and sisters, David W. and (Judy), Diane and (Richard) Birt, Ted and Susan, Frank and Jane, Jeff and Linda, Kimberly (Robert) Graham, and 15 nieces and nephews.

He graduated from The Ohio State College of Dentistry in 1987, obtained an undergraduate degree in nutrition from Ohio State in 1983, and graduated from Ansonia High School in 1979.

He owned and operated Forest Fair Family Dental in Fairfield, Ohio and practiced for 33 years. Chris loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a dedicated Ohio State Buckeye football fan.

He was a devoted father to his children and greatly enjoyed his time with granddaughter Stella.

He will be missed by a host of friends, family, staff, and patients who knew him as a generous, loving husband, father, and expert dentist.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held February 15, at the Solid Rock Church located at 903 Union Road, Lebanon, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in care of the family at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.