CONYERS, Ga. — Christopher Garrett, 61, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. Chris was surrounded by his loving family when he joined our Lord Jesus, where he was met by many past family and friends.

He was born in Greenville, Ohio on September 24, 1958, and was one of six children born to the late Roger and Mavis (Pratt) Garrett. Christopher was a very successful Financial Services regional manager representing both CLA USA and Eagle Financial Services proudly for many years. Christopher was one of a kind. He was a passionate and driven team leader to those he served, and was loved, and admired by many. He strove to always lead by example, and mentor to help others. His gifted speaking abilities, charisma, positive mental attitude and smile could light up a room! Chris had a genuine selfless compassion toward helping others; making many positive impacts each and every day he lived. He loved spending time with Angela, his wife of 30 years, and his family, working on their property . His hobbies included coaching and mentoring his sons, sports, muscle cars, Corvettes, breeding working-line German shepherds, rescuing horses, antiquing, and was an avid collector. Chris shared a deep love and compassion for animals, and will be greatly missed by his many fur babies.

His legacy continues through the work, deep love and faith of his family, friends and co-workers. Chris believed in always "making it count" — make your mark upon this earth using the talents with which God has blessed you, and always strive to make your impact. His final selfless act toward "making it count" was to Donate Life! Chris paid it forward helping countless others live on though the life-link organ donation program. He was our hero in life, but through his generosity, his legacy lives on a hero for many! Godspeed, our champion! Go claim your wings! You have earned them proudly! You will be forever missed, always remembered, and loved.

Chris is survived by his wife Angela (Miller) Garrett; sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Whitney Garrett, Tyler and Casey Garrett; grandchildren, Jordyn and Brenna; siblings, Cheryl (Ed) Baker, Colin (Cindy) Garrett, David (DeAnn) Garrett; sisters-in-law, Becky Garrett (Ress), Shirley Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Chris is preceded in death by his son, Bryan C. Garrett; grandson, Walker A. Garrett; brothers, Steve and Tony Garrett.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral Home, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, Ga., 30016. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve.

Please understand we will be following the State's COVID-19 guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers.

This service will be livestreamed at www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160202939879978

Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.