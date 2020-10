GREENVILLE — Cindy Lee Downey, age 62, of Greenville, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Cindy was born September 7, 1958 in Piqua to the late Thomas Chester and Dorothy Louise (Stuck) Downey.

No services to be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.