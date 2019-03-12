GREENVILLE — Clarence Edward Norris, 70, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. He was born February 27, 1949, in Greenville, Ohio, son of the late Isaac "IJ" and Kathryn Schmidt Norris.

Clarence was an electrician and all-around handyman that could fix whatever he set his mind to. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1534, American Legion and Eagles #2790, was an avid Nascar fan especially a fan of Dale and Dale Jr. Clarence also had many awards from his years of bowling.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Connie Johnson Norris; children, Barbie (Gary) Charles, Crisann Holmes both of Greenville; Jeremy (Tara) Norris of Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Lee, Taralyn, and Jacob Charles, Caleb Holmes, Jesse Goney, Kennedy, Makenzie, Isaac, Jaydn, Jake, and Jarrett "Budder" Norris; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Pat) Norris, Betty Zeller, Carol (Jim) Holsapple, Wanda (Leroy) Billenstien and Lavonne (Ed) Sharp; nieces and nephews also.

A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 515 W. Oak St., Union City, Indiana, with the Rev. Geoff Grow officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church or Little Red Door Cancer Services with envelopes available at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com