Clarence J. Kessler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence J. Kessler.
Service Information
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
(937)-832-2600
Obituary
Send Flowers

ENGLEWOOD - Clarence J. Kessler, age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Delco Moraine/GM with over 37 years of service. Clarence was a member of the Delco Moraine Quarter Century Club and the American Legion Post #888. He also enjoyed golfing in leagues at Larch Tree and Beechwood golf courses.

He is survived by his sons: Jerry Kessler of Englewood, Bruce Kessler of Englewood, grandson: Kyle Kessler, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Grace "Joan" (McLain) Kessler, parents: Charles and Marjery (Snyder) Kessler and sister: Elizabeth Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 W. National Road, Brookville) with Albert Reffitt officiating. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.