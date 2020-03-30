ENGLEWOOD - Clarence J. Kessler, age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Delco Moraine/GM with over 37 years of service. Clarence was a member of the Delco Moraine Quarter Century Club and the American Legion Post #888. He also enjoyed golfing in leagues at Larch Tree and Beechwood golf courses.

He is survived by his sons: Jerry Kessler of Englewood, Bruce Kessler of Englewood, grandson: Kyle Kessler, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Grace "Joan" (McLain) Kessler, parents: Charles and Marjery (Snyder) Kessler and sister: Elizabeth Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 W. National Road, Brookville) with Albert Reffitt officiating. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com